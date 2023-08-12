Left Menu

12-08-2023
India stands at cusp of a maritime revolution: Sarbananda Sonowal
Sarbananda Sonowal Image Credit: Twitter(@sarbanandsonwal)
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has stressed unlocking the vast potential of India's maritime sector, saying the country's strategic location and commitment to sustainable practices present unparalleled opportunities.

Hosting foreign heads of missions and officials here on Friday evening, Sonowal underlined that India stands at the cusp of a maritime revolution.

The event was organized ahead of the Global Maritime India Summit 2023, scheduled to be held in Delhi on October 17-19.

Sonowal stressed unlocking investment opportunities in India's maritime sector.

''India stands at the cusp of a maritime revolution. Our strategic location, technological advancements, and commitment to sustainable practices present unparalleled opportunities. Countries partnering with India in this sector will contribute to global growth and be part of a responsible and progressive maritime future,'' he said.

The minister also shared his vision for environment-friendly shipping solutions.

Diplomats and representatives of nearly 40 countries including ambassadors and high commissioners, deputy high commissioners, trade commissioners, and other diplomats attended the meeting.

Among the countries that participated were Egypt, Singapore, Vietnam, Armenia, the US, Germany, Finland, Norway, the Netherlands, Canada, Russia, and Georgia.

On the occasion, T K Ramachandran, Secretary, of the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, provided an overview of the Global Maritime India Summit and reinforced India's commitment to sustainable maritime solutions.

The Global Maritime India Summit is a premier maritime sector-focused event to bring together pivotal figures from the industry to explore opportunities, understand challenges and stimulate investment within India's maritime sector.

Building upon the legacy of its preceding editions, this third installment aims to unveil broader prospects for domestic and international maritime stakeholders and investors.

