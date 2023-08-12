Russia's defence minister Shoigu inspects Northern Fleet
Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2023 11:00 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 10:43 IST
Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected remote Arctic garrisons of the Northern Fleet, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app on Saturday.
The ministry said a detachment of Russian warships went to the sea to perform tasks in the Arctic zone of the Arctic Ocean.
