Left Menu

Several injured in bus accident in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Road Transport Corporation shared the information and said that the passengers were injured after a bus from the Sundernagar unit which was on its way to Shimla met with an accident.

ANI | Updated: 12-08-2023 11:06 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 11:06 IST
Several injured in bus accident in Himachal Pradesh
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were seriously injured and eight suffered minor injuries after a bus on its way to Shimla met with an accident on Saturday morning. Himachal Road Transport Corporation shared the information and said that the passengers were injured after a bus from the Sundernagar unit which was on its way to Shimla met with an accident.

The cause of the accident is said to be road damage in the Mandi district The injured passengers have been shifted to the hospital.

Further information is awaited. Meanwhile, the Shimla-Kalka road on the National Highway-5 was shut after a landslide in the State's Solan district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

This road was opened on Thursday after one week. The Revenue and Horticulture Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi said that over 200 roads are still closed and restoration is underway. "Last night due to the heavy rainfall, Kalka-Shimla road was also blocked, restoration is underway so far it has been opened for light vehicles. There are over 200 roads closed in the state and restoration is underway, over 200 electricity supply schemes are also chamfered. Our teams and officers are in the field," Negi said.

Yesterday, the regional meteorological department in Shimla issued a yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall with thunder likely to occur in parts of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023