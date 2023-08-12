Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to inaugurate 76 Aam Aadmi Clinics on 14 August

Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate 76 more Aam Aadmi Clinics for the people on August 14.

ANI | Updated: 12-08-2023 11:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 11:40 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to inaugurate 76 Aam Aadmi Clinics on 14 August
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate 76 more Aam Aadmi Clinics for the people on August 14 to mark the 76th-anniversary of India's Independence which falls on August 15. According to the information available, till now more than 35 lakh people have benefited from the Aam Aadmi Clinics.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh will hold a press conference today and he will share the information about the program to be held on August 14. On August 15 last year, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had inaugurated 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics on the occasion of Independence Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023