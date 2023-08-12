Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to inaugurate 76 Aam Aadmi Clinics on 14 August

Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate 76 more Aam Aadmi Clinics for the people on August 14 to mark the 76th-anniversary of India's Independence which falls on August 15. According to the information available, till now more than 35 lakh people have benefited from the Aam Aadmi Clinics.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh will hold a press conference today and he will share the information about the program to be held on August 14. On August 15 last year, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had inaugurated 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics on the occasion of Independence Day. (ANI)

