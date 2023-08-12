Left Menu

CRPF jawan found dead in J-K's Pulwama; suicide suspected

ANI | Updated: 12-08-2023 11:45 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 11:45 IST
CRPF jawan found dead in J-K's Pulwama; suicide suspected
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was found dead in the early hours of Saturday at Chersoo village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar.

According to officials, Sepoy Ajay Kumar was found dead near SAIL Chersoo in Awantipura after gunshots were heard at around 1:55 am. "A jawan of F 112 Batallion CRPF, Constable/Sepoy Ajay Kumar was found dead in a pool of blood, on the intervening night of 11th and 12th August at around 1.55 am after gunshots were heard near SAIL Chersoo," police said.

"The apparent cause of death is suicide," they said while adding that further investigation into the incident is underway. More details awaited. (ANI)

