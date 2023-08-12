Left Menu

Bank of Maharashtra slashes home, car loan rate by up to 20 bps

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2023 13:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 13:07 IST
Bank of Maharashtra slashes home, car loan rate by up to 20 bps
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Saturday slashed the interest rate on home and car loan by up to 20 basis points and also waived off the processing fee.

With the reduction, home loan would now be available at 8.50 per cent from existing 8.60 per cent, while car loan has been made cheaper by 20 basis points to 8.70 per cent.

The new rates are effective from August 14, BoM said in a statement.

This dual benefit of reduced interest rates and waiver of processing fees will help alleviate financial burden for its customers and support their financial journey, it said.

Earlier, the bank waived processing fees for its other retail schemes such as, education loan and gold loan under its UDAAN Campaign, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023