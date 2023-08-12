Left Menu

140 police personnel get Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation

The “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation” for the year 2023 has been awarded to 140 Police personnel, according to a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

ANI | Updated: 12-08-2023 13:10 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 13:10 IST
140 police personnel get Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation for the year 2023 has been awarded to 140 police personnel, according to a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Among the personnel receiving these awards, 15 are from the CBI, 12 from the NIA, 10 from Uttar Pradesh, 9 each from Kerala and Rajasthan, 8 from Tamil Nadu, 7 from Madhya Pradesh, and 6 from Gujarat, and the remaining are from the other States, UTs, Organizations. These include 22 women police officers.

The Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize such excellence in investigation. It is announced every year on the 12th of August. The medal is given on the grounds of excellence in an investigation to the members of Central Investigation Agencies, states, or UTs Police Force in recognition of outstanding service in the investigation.

The recommendations of the eligible officials of the rank-- ranging from Head Constable to Superintendent of Police-- are asked to be submitted online. In 2022, the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation was awarded to 151 police personnel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023