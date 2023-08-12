Left Menu

JD(S) worker attacked by miscreants in Karnataka's Mandya, case registered

According to the Maddur police, locals rushed to the spot and rescued the victim from the clutches of assailants, who managed to flee from the spot after the incident. 

ANI | Updated: 12-08-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 13:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked a Janata Dal (Secular) worker with a machete and Knife near a temple in Karnaraka's Mandya district, police said on Saturday. The victim JD (S) worker has been identified as Appu Gowda, they said.

According to the Maddur police, locals rushed to the spot and rescued the victim from the clutches of assailants, who managed to flee from the spot after the incident. Police further said the victim sustained injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital.

"Appu gowda, a JD(S) worker has been attacked by unknown miscreants with a machete and knife near the temple. Local residents rescued him and admitted him to the hospital," an official with Maddur police said. A case under the relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at the Maddur police station, and we are further looking into it, the officer added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

