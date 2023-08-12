Left Menu

Man shot dead in UP's Moradabad; second murder in district in 48 hours

According to officials, the victim's body was found with a gunshot wound on his head in an open field in Khanpur village of Moradabad on Saturday morning. 

ANI | Updated: 12-08-2023 14:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 14:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A 21-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Friday. His body was found at an open field on Saturday morning, police said. According to officials, the victim's body was found with gunshot wound on his head in an open field in Khanpur village of Moradabad on Saturday morning.

This is the second such incident reported in the district in last 48 hours. Bhojpur police said that the victim, identified as Vicky (21), had on Friday evening gone to watch a volleyball match, and later went missing.

When he did not return home, his family and relatives started searching for him and later appraoched the police and lodged a complaint. "His body was found with bullet injury on head at a field this morning," the police said.

Following information, a joint team of police and forensic experts reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem and a seperate team has been formed to probe the matter, they said. This was the second such incident reported in UP's Moradabad in the last two days. Earlier on Friday, a 30-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne miscreants outside his residence in Moradabad. The victim was identified as Anuj Chowdhary.

Chaudhary was allegedly attacked by unknown assailants on motorcycles while he was taking a walk outside his apartment. He was taken to the hospital, where he died during treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

