‘Deliberate design by ruling party to throttle Opposition voice,’ Adhir Ranjan on Lok Sabha suspension

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said the suspending members will "undermine the spirit of Parliamentary democracy" and termed the practice as a "deliberate design by the ruling party to throttle the voice of the Opposition". The Congress MP who was suspended from Lok Sabha for "deliberate and repeated misconduct" said that he can "approach the Supreme Court" if needed. The matter of Chowdhury's suspension has been referred to the Privileges Committee.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Chowdhury said the Opposition was forced to use the last resort of moving a no-confidence motion to make sure the PM speaks in Parliament on the Manipur issue. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha pointed out that the opposition had been urging the prime minister since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament, on July 20, to make a statement on the situation in Manipur. "But when he did not show up, we have to look for other alternatives".

"They (BJP) kept on passing bills in Parliament when the debate on no-confidence remained pending. The opposition did not get a chance to voice its opinion on many bills," Chowdhury said. During today's press conference, he was flanked by senior Congress leader Pawan Khera.Chowdhury also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his criticism for the I.N.D.I.A alliance of Opposition parties.

"Why is Modi ji opposed to the word I.N.D.I.A.,?...There is no difference between India and Bharat". The no-confidence motion was defeated by a voice vote in Lok Sabha on Thursday.On Thursday in his reply to the Motion of no-confidence in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India stands with Manipur.

"India stands with Manipur. I assure the people of the state that there shall be both peace and progress there. We are committed to restore normalcy and uphold the dignity of women," PM Modi tweeted. He said that MPs come to the House to take part in debates on various issue and said it was the Opposition's responsibility to ask questions to the government and seek their answersParliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday evening moved a resolution for Chowdhury's suspension in Lok Sabha, stating that the Congress MP disturbs the House whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers speak or a debate is going on.

The resolution was passed by a voice vote. The resolution was moved after certain remarks by Chowdhury on the prime minister during the no-confidence motion debate triggered outrage from the treasury benches. The Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament which commenced on July 20, 2023, was adjourned sine die on Friday. The Session provided 17 sittings spread over a period of 23 days. (ANI)

