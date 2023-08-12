"Unique amendments": SC Bar Association president on Govt's bid to replace British-era criminal laws

Supreme Court Bar Association President, Adish Aggarwala, on Saturday welcomed the introduction of the three bills introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha, and said these are unique amendments which will help strengthen the justice system in the country. Senior Advocate Adish Aggarwala welcomed the proposed provision of capital punishment in the newly introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) bill and said that those who used to commit such crimes used to think that they would not be prosecuted and will get away.

"We welcome these bills. These are unique amendments. This was the need of the hour. Now the problem of internal security and communal disturbance will be solved. People used to think that we will do something in a mob and will get away. Now people will be afraid of doing such acts. It is a message to offenders. Cases will be decided in a time framework," Adish Aggarwala told ANI. According to the new provision in Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, when a group of five or more persons acting in concert commits murder on the ground of race, caste or community, sex, place of birth, language, personal belief or any other ground each member of such group shall be punished with death or with imprisonment for life or imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than seven years, and shall also be liable to fine.

Speaking on the provisions of punishment of up to 3 years for spreading fake news which can endanger the sovereignty and security of India under section 195 of the new bill, Adish Aggarwala said," IT act had little provisions over the control on fake news. Now by these amendments, people will be afraid of spreading fake news which can create unrest in society." Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar said that such utility of such laws is yet to be seen.

"Utility of such laws is yet to be seen. Don't want to comment on specific clauses as I have to read it. These laws have been brought according to the Supreme Court's observations. The government itself had said that year that they will bring such laws. I feel these laws are fine on a foundational basis and there should be no problem," he said. Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday introduced three Bills in Lok Sabha that aimed at giving justice and protecting the rights given to Indian citizens by Constitution.

While introducing the bills, Amit Shah said the soul of these three new laws will be to protect all the rights given by Constitution to the citizens. The bills will abolish the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Criminal Procedure Code, (1898), 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 made by the British. (ANI)

The Indian Penal Code, 1860 will be replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023; the Criminal Procedure Code, 1898 will be replaced by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 will be replaced by the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023. (ANI)

