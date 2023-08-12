Left Menu

There could be a revolt against PM Modi in the BJP, says Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, on Saturday, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that there could be a revolt against him in his own party.

ANI | Updated: 12-08-2023 16:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 16:03 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, on Saturday, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that there could be a revolt against him in his own party. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was attending a Youth resolution programme in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Speaking about 'Congress-mukt Bharat', Gehlot said the Prime Minister is only losing respect in his own party. "Congress is in everyone's heart, you can not eliminate Congress from the country. PM Narendra Modi is losing respect in the party, there could be a revolt against him."

When asked about BJP conducting meetings to get Muslim votes, Gehlot said, "It's a good thing, we want Modi ji, RSS and Amit Shah to take Muslim, Christians, Dalits, all together. But according to my experience, in the last 70 years, they had not taken the name of Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar. They have built a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat just to win elections. Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel banned the RSS in 1948 and that's why they don't take his name. The Rajasthan government launched a new 'youth policy' in the program in Jaipur.

"Mahapurusho ko bhulaoge to aap khud kaise mahaparush ban paoge, ye galat approach hai," (If you forget great men, how can you become a great man yourself? This is a wrong approach." "We want the country to be united and for this, every citizen of the country should live together." CM of Rajasthan said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

