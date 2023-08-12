Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday approved the recommendation for the transplantation/translocation of 96 and 107 trees for the Northern Railways and Central Secretariat Projects at Arakpur, Moti Bagh and Ashoka Road respectively in the national capital. "Thanks to consistent nudge by the LG to speedily clear developmental projects in the Capital for the benefit of residents of the city, the Delhi Government, Environment Minister and Chief Minister, have started clearing projects expeditiously. Projects that suffered from delays by 3-5 years have started getting cleared by the Delhi Government in a matter of months now. After the Defence and Railway Projects were cleared in July, the CM has again recommended the clearance of Railway Housing and Central Secretariat Projects within months now," the Delhi LG office said in an official statement.

"Apart from the trees being transplanted, 960 and 1070 saplings of various plants are also being planted at the cost of the user agencies at Rampura, Shakur Basti and Madipur and NTPC Eco Park respectively. This compensatory plantation includes trees like Neem, Amaltas, Peepal, Pilkhan, Gular, Bargad and Arjun, etc," it added. Delhi LG office said that not a single tree is being cut or felled in these two projects.

"While the Railway Project at Arakpur Bagh for the construction of a multi-storeyed residential building involves 1.2669 hectares of land, the Central Secretariat Project is going to come up at Plot No. 138, Ashoka Road over 1.7765 hectares of land," an official statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)