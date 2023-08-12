Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 12-08-2023 16:38 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 16:38 IST
Ahead of Independence Day, security at Guwahati railway station beefed up
Guwahati railway station (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Security measures have been beefed up at Guwahati railway station in Assam to ensure that there are no major law and order problems before and during the Independence Day celebrations, officials said on Saturday. According to railway officials, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has increased security vigil and started conducting surprise checks at platforms, passengers, and railway tracks along with using sniffer dog squads.

The RPF personnel are closely monitoring all security measures, CCTVs installed at the railway station and the entry-exit points also. The North East Frontier Railway (NFR) has made tight security measures at Guwahati railway station and other railway stations of the region.

To deal with any untoward situation, additional security personnel have been deployed in and around the railway station premises. India will be celebrating its 77th Independence Day on 15th August 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist National Flag from the historic Red Fort and will address the nation afterwards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

