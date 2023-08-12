Glowing tribute: Kashmir's potter Umar prepares 10,000 oil lamps for Independence Day

In a quaint corner of Jammu and Kashmir, where the rich heritage of pottery has been passed down through generations, a ray of unexpected opportunity has dawned on Mohammad Umar. This year, Diwali seems to have arrived early for Umar, as his skilled hands meticulously shape clay into 10,000 oil lamps commissioned by the administration for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

Umar, a skilled potter, beams with pride as he talks about his family's deep-rooted connection with the art of pottery. "My family has been molding clay into art for generations, and I have been a part of this tradition since childhood," he shares with a hint of nostalgia. With the enthusiasm of an artisan dedicated to his craft, Umar describes the surge of delight he experienced upon receiving the monumental order.

"Ahead of Independence Day, we were entrusted with a substantial order for earthen lamps. The sheer magnitude of this order has brought immense joy and prosperity to our family," he confides, his eyes glinting with satisfaction. The journey from a modest order of 5,000 oil lamps to an astounding 10,000 has been nothing short of a whirlwind for Umar and his dedicated team. "We have diligently crafted over 8,000 lamps already, and with unwavering determination, we are on track to complete the entire order within the next few days," Umar proudly declares, his workshop resonating with the rhythmic symphony of creativity and diligence.

The buzz of activity within Umar's workspace speaks volumes about the significant impact this unexpected opportunity has had on his seven-member team. Each artisan, their hands adorned with streaks of clay, contributes to the masterpiece-in-the-making. Umar reflects on the broader context, acknowledging that while the art of pottery has seen a decline, the luminous glow of these oil lamps, set to illuminate the Tricolour, holds the promise of rekindling interest in earthen products.

"A potter possesses the extraordinary ability to transform humble clay into something akin to gold," Umar muses, his voice brimming with reverence for his craft. He points out that local authorities are playing a pivotal role in revitalizing this ancient art form. "Through various initiatives, authorities are actively working to breathe new life into our craft. In Kashmir, such substantial orders are a rarity outside the festive fervor of Diwali," he adds, a hopeful glint in his eye.

The transformative power of Umar's artistry extends beyond his workshop. On the evening of August 13, the flickering radiance of his oil lamps will grace Zabarwan Park, casting a soft, enchanting glow along the picturesque banks of the iconic Dal Lake. Showkat Ahmad Kumar, a devoted member of Umar's team, reflects on the significance of this order. "This opportunity brings not only immediate earnings but also opens doors to more prosperous avenues for us," Kumar shares, his hands never pausing their dance with the clay.

For the Handicrafts Department Director, Mahmood Shah, the impact of this order reaches beyond economic benefits. "It is crucial for the government to extend its support to artisans," Shah emphasizes, underlining the importance of nurturing the region's artistic legacy. "This order is not a one-time affair. We are dedicated to showcasing local craftsmanship at government events, and we envision every office proudly exhibiting the rich art forms of Jammu and Kashmir. Orders of this magnitude serve as a powerful encouragement for our cherished artisan community," Shah concludes, a note of conviction in his tone.

As the final oil lamp takes shape under Umar's skilled hands, it carries with it the hopes and dreams of a passionate artisan. With its radiant flame set to dance against the backdrop of the Tricolour, this order not only illuminates the path to economic prosperity but also kindles a renewed appreciation for the artistry that molds raw clay into timeless treasures. In a world of fleeting modernity, Umar and his team stand as guardians of an ancient craft, ensuring that the glow of tradition remains undiminished in the face of changing times. (ANI)

