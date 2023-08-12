Left Menu

India Post releases Special Cover on Toto community's lifestyle

India Post released a special cover based on the lifestyle of the Totos.

ANI | Updated: 12-08-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 18:51 IST
India Post releases Special Cover on Toto community's lifestyle
Members of Toto community while Special cover depicting “Toto community” lifestyle being released by India post (Photo/Indian Post) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to promote the Toto community, a primitive and isolated tribal group  of West Bengal's Alipurduar district, India Post has released a special cover based on the community's lifestyle. The special cover was released at the Siliguri's head post office on Friday.

Special cover is similar to postal stamp, valued by the philatelists and stamp collectors. Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, Post Master General (PMG), North Bengal and Sikkim, released the special cover in the presence of Dhaniram Toto, a Toto language preserver, whose name was announced as one of the recipients of Padma Shri award in the field of Literature & Education on the eve of Republic Day.

During the special cover launch ethnic music was also played by a Toto community member. A total number of 2 thousand covers were made and will be sold among the people and philatelic deposit holders for Rs 25 each.

The cover depicts the lifestyle of the Totos. Speaking at the event, Pandey, said, "The Toto community was on the verge of extinction so we decided to preserve and promote the community through the massive awareness programme. We tried to design the cover based on the lifestyle of the Totos. This will help them to bring back into the mainstream and also generate interest among the public to discover the area."

While Dhaniram Toto said, "It's a great pleasure that the India Post took this initiative to promote our community. It will help us to get popularise in different parts of the country. Our community is developing and participating in the competitions as well. We appeal administration to build a museum based on Toto community at Totopara village." Toto's are a very small tribal group, residing at Totopara enclave on the Western bank of Torsa river in Madarihat in Alipurduar district of West Bengal.

People of Toto community used to live in houses made of Tim and bamboo on raised platforms. Toto's are considered to have Mongoloid features and their language beings to the Tibeto-Burman family. A script Totobiko lawa has been developed recently for their language Totobiko Yewa by community elder Padma Shri Awardee Dhaniram Tato. The Toto's were on the verge of becoming extinct in the 1950s, whereupon consistent efforts of the community and local administration, the population had increased to 1640 by March 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
2
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
3
Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier on Saturday

Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier...

 Pakistan
4
Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing team 

Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023