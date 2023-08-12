Left Menu

Anti-addiction campaign launched in UP; Adityanath urges youth to associate themselves with it

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-08-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Addiction leads to destruction, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said and stressed involving youths in the anti-addiction campaign launched here on Saturday to give their dreams new wings and shape the state according to their aspiration.

During the inauguration of the 'Nasha Mukt Pradesh-Shashakt Pradesh' campaign on International Youth Day, he said, ''It is our collective responsibility to connect with this initiative which aims to make Uttar Pradesh addiction-free and empowered.'' The theme of this year's International Youth Day is 'Green Skill for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World'.

''Addiction is the cause of destruction. It is one of the factors which leads to the decline of youth. The more we promote healthy thinking by staying away from it, the better it would be,'' the chief minister said.

He said that it is imperative to connect the nine crore youth of the state with this campaign to give their dreams new wings and to shape Uttar Pradesh according to their aspirations.

Adityanath also administered an oath to the youths belonging to various organisations, including NSS and Scouts and Guides among others, to have an addiction-free life.

The youths had gathered at the K D Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow on the state government's invitation to join the campaign against addiction.

He said with the UNICEF coordinating with the Centre and state governments, success has been achieved against diseases like encephalitis which used to cause death to numerous children and youth. ''If this programme of the government against the disease can achieve success, then why cannot the diseases created artificially by man be defeated?'' Adityanath posed.

There are nine crore youths in Uttar Pradesh. If their dreams are to take flight, then they will have to associate themselves with this campaign, he said.

The chief minister informed the gathering that the youth welfare department of the state is running a massive public awareness campaign in collaboration with UNICEF.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, a campaign is going on in Uttar Pradesh to connect its youth with this constructive programme. There should be a playground in every village, a mini stadium at every block level, and a stadium in every district, all these programmes lead to a spirit for sports, Adityanath said.

