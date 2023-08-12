Badalta Jammu Kashmir Program: LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates several online digital service portals 

Jammu Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday flagged off a bike rally with digital vehicle services and launched a number of online service portals under the 'Badalta Jammu Kashmir Program' in Srinagar. The Lieutenant Governor flagged launched a variety of online service portals and flagged off a bike rally with digital vehicle services as part of the 'Badalta Jammu Kashmir Program' at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) today in Srinagar.

While speaking on the occasion, LG Manoj Sinha said, "With the help of this digital service, people can make their Aadhaar Cards, Golden Cards, Domicile Certificates, Labour Cards, Learning License and other important documents." The Lieutenant Governor also stated that the digital initiatives aimed to provide doorstep facilities for common people.

"The digital initiatives aim to provide doorstep facilities for common people. Before the online service system, common people were facing a lot of problems in government offices due to a lack of fast-track services," said LG Manoj Sinha. For the last few years administration works tirelessly aimed to make digital services more comfortable for the common man, he added further.

The LG also stated that with the help of this initiative, people would receive all types of digital services at their doorsteps and that they would not require to visit any government office for their work. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)