Leopard enters house in UP's Bijnor, trapped by forest dept
PTI | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 12-08-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 19:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A team of forest department have trapped a leopard that had entered a house in the Amangarh forest range here, officials said on Saturday.
The locals had locked up the wild cat after it entered the house of a person on Friday night, Amangarh range forest officer Khushbu Upadhyay said.
The forest department team safely caught the animal around 2 pm after tranquilising it, the officer said.
