“Why is PM not going to Manipur?" asks Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked why he is not going to Manipur though the situation is deteriorating there. Tejashwi Yadav said that if Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the opposition parties can go to Manipur why isn't the Prime Minister going?

"If Rahul Gandhi can go to Manipur, opposition parties can go there, then why is the Prime Minister not going there? The situation is deteriorating there, what actions they have taken?... When our (opposition alliance) govt will be formed at the central level, a caste-based census will be conducted in the country, it is in the interest of the country...", Tejashwi Yadav said. He further slammed the PM over his statement that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been opened in Darbhanga district and called it a lie saying that no AIIMS has been opened in the district.

"Today PM Modi said that he has opened AIIMS in Darbhanga. This is a lie. I appeal to PM to first inquire about it and then speak. No AIIMS has been opened in Darbhanga. It is the effort of CM Nitish Kumar that AIIMS will be opened in Darbhanga...," he said. Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech in the Lok Sabha during a no-confidence motion, saying that it does not behove the PM to laugh and crack jokes in Parliament when Manipur has been "on fire" for over three months.

Rahul Gandhi said that watching the PM spend two hours talking about Opposition and making ridiculous remarks about the coalition name I.N.D.I.A. is "tragic" adding that this does not do "justice to an Indian Prime Minister." "Yesterday the PM spoke in Parliament for about 2 hours and 13 minutes. In the end, he spoke on Manipur for 2 minutes. Manipur has been burning for months, people are being killed, and rapes are happening but the PM was laughing, cracking jokes. It doesn't behove him...", the Congress MP said during a press briefing at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi further said that PM Modi has a "complete misunderstanding about what the Prime Minister of India is". However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the violence-hit Manipur as a "piece of one's heart", and said that all efforts will be made to restore peace in the northeastern state which will soon walk the path of progress.

"The north-east is our 'jigar ka tukda'. The problems of Manipur are presented in such a manner as if they had begun in the recent past," Modi said. He assured the people of the strife-torn northeastern state that peace shall soon return as the government is doing everything possible to punish the accused.

"The country is with you; this Parliament is with you. We will together find ways to resolve this challenge, peace will be established again soon. I assure the people of Manipur that the state will again witness progress," Modi said. (ANI)

