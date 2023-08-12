Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 20:28 IST
Amara Raja Batteries Q1 PAT up 45.55% at Rs 192.14 cr
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd on Saturday reported a 45.55 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 192.14 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 132.01 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (ABRL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 2,795.51 crore against Rs 2,620.53 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 2,560.69 crore as compared to Rs 2,460 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

''We have witnessed significant growth in revenue and profits quarter on quarter, which is a direct testament to the customer's trust in our product's quality and reliability. With our rapid movement in the Li-ion initiatives, we are poised for a strong future,'' ABRL Chairman & Managing Director Jayadev Galla said.

