Schools in UP will be open on Sunday for implementation of Har Ghar Tiranga program

The Uttar Pradesh governments has directed all basic and secondary schools of the state to stay open on Sunday (August 13) for the implementation of Har Ghar Tiranga and Meri Mati Mera Desh programs under the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav scheme. As per the issued orders, special mid-day meals will be provided to all the students. The Yogi Adityanath government has fixed the date-wise outline of the Har Ghar Tiranga and Meri Mati Mera Desh programs in schools.

According to this, poetry recitation competition will be organized for students in all the schools on August 13. Due to public holiday, the government has given instructions to ensure special mid-day meal arrangements for all the children of the schools. The Director General School Education and Director Mid-Day Meal Authority Vijay Kiran Anand has issued an order in this regard. In the order issued to all Basic Education Officers, it has been said that as part of the closing ceremony of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav scheme, programs under the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign will be organized in all gram panchayats, nagar panchayats, and local urban bodies from August 9 to 15, in compliance with the guidelines.

As per the instructions received from the government, various programs will also be organized in schools on August 13. The received order from the Uttar Pradesh government state that photographs of all daily events in schools will be uploaded on the departmental portal. Additionally, the district-wise number of teachers and students involved in the program should also be made available to the concerned nodal officer of the directorate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)