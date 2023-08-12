China's Country Garden: to suspend trading of its 11 onshore bonds from Monday
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-08-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 20:32 IST
China's Country Garden , the country's top private property developer, will suspend trading of its 11 onshore bonds from Monday, according to filings to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Saturday.
Resumption of trading of the bonds will be determined at a later date, the company said in filings to the stock exchange.
