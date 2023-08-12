Left Menu

China's Country Garden: to suspend trading of its 11 onshore bonds from Monday

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-08-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 20:32 IST
China's Country Garden: to suspend trading of its 11 onshore bonds from Monday
  • Country:
  • China

China's Country Garden , the country's top private property developer, will suspend trading of its 11 onshore bonds from Monday, according to filings to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Saturday.

Resumption of trading of the bonds will be determined at a later date, the company said in filings to the stock exchange.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

