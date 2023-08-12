Assam: Amguri MLA tenders resignation from party after his Assembly constituency dissolved in final delimitation order

A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) published the final delimitation order for assembly and parliamentary constituencies of Assam, senior leader of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Prodip Hazarika on Saturday resigned from the party by expressing his dissatisfaction over the same. Sending the letter to AGP president Atul Bora, Prodip Hazarika said that, he resigned from his organizational responsibilities within AGP, including the positions of General Secretary and Central Committee Member.

MLA of the Amguri assembly constituency, Prodip Hazarika tendered his resignation a day after the ECI published final delimitation order where his constituency Amguri does not exist and he expressed dissatisfaction over the final delimitation order. Prodip Hazarika had been representing the Amguri constituency for several years. His Assembly constituency was dissolved in the final delimitation list and the areas of original Amguri constituency have included in Nazira and Sibsagar Assembly constituencies.

"Amguri is not just a constituency for me, but the nursery that shaped my political life," Hazarika said in his resignation letter. He also said that he has faced condemnation from the people of Amguri for the party's failure in retaining the constituency.

Prodip Hazarika told ANI over phone that, he has already sent his resignation letter to the party president Atul Bora. The ECI on Friday published the final order for delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies for Assam, retaining the number of assembly seats at 126 while for Lok Sabha at 14.

The final order was notified and published in the gazettes of the Central Government and the State of Assam. As per the official notification, nine seats in the legislative assembly are allocated for Scheduled Castes which was earlier eight, while one seat is allocated for Scheduled Castes in the Lok Sabha.

One assembly seat in autonomous districts in West Karbi Anglong District has been increased. 19 assembly constituencies and two parliament constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Reservation of constituencies for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has been done on the basis of the provisions laid down in Articles 330 and 332 of the Constitution of India.

As per the commission, all assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the state have been delimited based on the 2001 Census as provided in Article 170 and Article 82 of the Constitution. Delimitation of the Assembly and Parliamentary seats in the State of Assam was last carried out in 1976 based on the 1971 census. (ANI)

