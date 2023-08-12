Research work on Yogi Adityanath’s efforts to make UP USD 1 trillion economy to be released at JNU

As Uttar Pradesh led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath makes strides towards USD 1 trillion economy goal in order to contribute significantly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's USD 5 trillion target for the country, a research work based on the UP CM's efforts will be released on August 16 in Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital. The research work will be released at the Convention Center of JNU at at 4:30 pm.

'Yogi at One Trillion Drive: Accelerating UP to a Trillion Dollar Economy', written originally in English by JNU Professor Poonam Kumari and its Hindi translation research paper 'Yogi at Trillion Abhiyan: Uttar Pradesh Sudridh Arthvyavastha ki ore' will be released by Union Minister of State General Dr VK Singh. Prominent among the people who will attend the event are: Prof. Rambahadur Rai, President of Indira Gandhi National Center for Arts; Prof. Balram Pani, Dean of College, University of Delhi; Prof. Shantisree D. Pandit, Vice-Chancellor of JNU; and Sanjeev Nishtal, Director of S.Attention Research Center, Bangalore.

The research booklet highlights in detail how Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made the Prime Minister's vision his mission and is changing the national and global perception of Uttar Pradesh. It also examines in detail his efforts to achieve the ambitious target of making UP a USD 1 trillion economy. (ANI)

