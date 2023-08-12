JP Nadda holds key meeting with West Bengal BJP leaders

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda held a meeting with the party's state core committee on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Nadda met panchayat election-winning candidates and congratulated them for their achievement in the West Bengal panchayat polls amid adverse conditions.

The BJP national president also expressed his grief for the victims who lost their life during the panchayat polls. JP Nadda launched a blistering attack on the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee for the poll violence during Vidhan Sabha polls earlier and the recently concluded Panchayat poll elections. JP Nadda said, "The poll violence during the Vidhan Sabha and panchayat polls reminded me of the violence orchestrated on August 14 during the partition of West Bengal and Kolkata. It is very shameful that the violence seen during the partition is being witnessed even now. The party of 18 crore member is standing behind you and we will fight the elections in a democratic way and win the elections."

Nadda said that he had sent three committees to West Bengal. They visited the homes and the villages of the state residents. "One committee was sent under the leadership of Ravi Shankar Prasad which included members of the Parliament. Other committee was sent under the leadership of Vinod Sonkar and the third delegation was under the leadership of Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey to assess the atrocities caused to the women. The three committees have submitted their report to the Home Minister and the truth will soon come out," he said. JP Nadda said that he has a close bond with Bengal. "We all say with pride what Bengal sees today India sees tomorrow. In art, traditional values, language, and literature Bengal has moved ahead. Bengal also contributed during the fight for Independence. From here we got religious leader who have shown direction to the country. We got leaders who fought against social injustice," he said.

"Democracy is being crushed. TMC goons are spreading violence in the state. BJP members were stopped from filing nomination papers. Police kept watching like mute spectators. BJP members were threatened and the police kept silent. Even after that, you fought the elections. When the turn came for counting the BJP agents were thrown outside. Counting agents have a one-sided decision. Even after that, the voters had decided that the lotus should bloom," JP Nadda added. JP Nadda said, "If there is a pro-people, pro-poor and pro-response government it is PM Modi's government. PM Modi's leadership has strengthened democracy. CM Mamata Banerjee has murdered and crushed democracy." (ANI)

