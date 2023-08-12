Left Menu

Tributes paid to Marine Commando bravehearts on Shaurya Diwas

The ceremonial honours were paid by Comodore CS Nayar on behalf of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-chief at Shaurya Sthal in INS Karna on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 12-08-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 22:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Tributes were paid in the memory of the Marine Commandos (MARCOS) who lost their lives due to operational reasons on the occasion of Shaurya Diwas. The ceremonial honours were paid by Commodore CS Nayar on behalf of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-chief at Shaurya Sthal in INS Karna on Saturday.

Navy veterans and serving personnel also took part in the memorial service. The ceremony was followed by the unveiling of the bust of Late Ankush Sharma PO(GS), in the presence of his brothers and family members of Late Chandaka Govinda, POCD. Both MARCOS brave hearts laid their lives in the line of duty in 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

