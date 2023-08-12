Girl killed in suspected wild animal attack in AP; TTD and state govt announce compensation to kin

The Andhra Pradesh government and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) together announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh on Saturday to the bereaved family members of the six-year-old girl mauled to death by a wild beast on the way to Tirumala.

TTD chairman B Karunakara Reddy visited the spot where the girl's body body was found and appealed to all parents to be cautious of their children and keep them in their sight while trekking on the footpaths.

''TTD would not hesitate to undertake any expenses if the forest, police and TTD officials come up with additional safety proposals, including technical steps, and is committed to assure devotees that there is no recurrence of similar incidents in the future,'' said Karunakara Reddy in a press release.

Meanwhile, executive officer A V Dharma Reddy said security has been beefed up along the vulnerable points on the footpath route to Tirumala.

As part of heightened security measures, he said 500 CCTV cameras are being planned from Gali Gopuram to Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, along with two cages being kept ready on a 24x7 basis.

He said the temple organisation will brainstorm on the possibility of closing both the trekking path routes in the afternoon.

Henceforth, Dharma Reddy said only groups of 100 people each accompanied by a security guard will be allowed at this vulnerable point, where the girl went missing, including deploying 30 TTD security guards and 10 more forest guards.

In the morning, the six-year old girl was found dead following a suspected wild animal attack on the steps leading to Tirumala.

The girl, a resident of Dornapadu village in Nellore district, was found lifeless in an area near Narasimha Swamy temple.

Officials said they suspected a bear attack. The girl along with her family was climbing the footway to Tirumala when the incident occurred.

According to TTD's chief vigilance and security officer D Narasimha Kishore, the girl had asked her father to buy something but he refused, following which she moved away and went missing.

He said the girl had gone missing once but shopkeepers in the area found her and handed her over to the parents.

However, she went missing a second time and could not be traced.

He further said the place where the body was found is not frequented by leopards and added that forest officials suspected the wild animal could be a bear going by the pattern of attack on the girl.

He said forest officials ruled out a leopard attack, but are yet to identify the beast. Considering that the incident occurred in the forest area, Kishore said the TTD has to formulate a new policy on allowing pilgrims through the steps after 6 pm or not permitting people with young children.

The girl's death comes in the wake of a boy surviving a leopard attack recently.

