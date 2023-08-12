HP: Baba Garib Nath Temple submerged after Bhakra Dam water level rises

The Baba Garib Nath Temple has been submerged after the water level of the Bhakra Dam on Saturday reached 1,670 feet in the Una district, said the officials. The Himachal Police said that the Baba Garib Nath Temple in Una's Androli Village submerged after the Bhakra Dam water level reached 1,670 feet on Saturday.

The HP Police also advised the people to avoid travelling and to refrain from wandering around the Bhakra reservoir. "Bhakra Dam's water level is 1,670 feet. Baba Garib Nath Temple at Androli submerged. Stay away and stay alert from Bhakra Reservoir. Don't go near. Avoid Unnecessary travel," tweeted Himachal Police.

The danger mark at the Bhakra dam is 1,680 feet. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for eight districts of the state.

According to Bui Lal, Deputy Director of IMD, "The rain is forecasted for most of the places. We have issued orange alerts of heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Una districts of the state," said Bui Lal. He added that in the past 24 hours, the majority of the locations in the Kangra, Solan, Mandi, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur districts received considerable rainfall over the previous 24 hours."Palampur recorded 102 mm, Sujanpur Tira received 92 mm, Bijhi and Mandi received 90 mm of rainfall," he said further.

Earlier in the day, the National Highway number 5 running through Himachal Pradesh was temporarily closed at Chakki Mod near Parwanoo in the state's Solan district due to landslides, police said. The Highway was opened for light vehicles on Thursday but had to be shut again on Friday due to landslides the police said.

A six-year-old boy in the Kullu district was killed and several other persons sustained injuries when stones and rocks fell on a car they were travelling in, police said today. According to officials, four members of a family, including two children, were travelling in their car when stones and rocks fell on it on Friday.

All four were rushed to the zonal hospital, Mandi, where the boy was declared dead due to a head injury. (ANI)

