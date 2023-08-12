Left Menu

No restrictions, internet ban in Kashmir on Independence Day, says Divisional Commissioner

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Saturday said that there will be no restrictions or internet ban in Kashmir on Independence Day.

ANI | Updated: 12-08-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 22:10 IST
No restrictions, internet ban in Kashmir on Independence Day, says Divisional Commissioner
Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Saturday said that there will be no restrictions or internet ban in Kashmir on Independence Day. "There will be no restrictions on August 15 across Kashmir valley and also internet service will be on. People show a lot of interest in the 'Mere Maati Mera Desh' campaign, it's a good sign", he said.

Earlier today, the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign bore witness to a diverse array of activities across 26 Panchayats in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal District. District Youth Services and Sports Office (DYSSO) in Ganderbal orchestrated a series of engaging events today under the overarching theme of 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' along with a vibrant 'Prabhat Pheri' (morning procession) in Zone Kangan.

The Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Zone and the Divisional Commissioner Jammu, earlier this week, took stock of the security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations and Budda Amarnath Yatra, which will begin on August 17. "The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Haseeb Mughal convened a security review meeting with the Police and Civil administration and took stock of the security scenario in wake of forthcoming Independence Day Celebration and Budda Amarnath Yatra which commences from 17th August 2023," said a statement of the Jammu and Kashmir police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
2
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
3
Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier on Saturday

Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier...

 Pakistan
4
Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing team 

Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023