Uttar Pradesh: Yogi government takes steps to increase connectivity to Jewar airport

In a series of efforts to increase connectivity to the Jewar Airport, the Yogi Adityanath government has taken an important step regarding the DND-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh Bypass Link Road connecting the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to the Jewar Airport. The state government has approved an additional Rs 48.62 crore in view of the provision made for the amount of difference in the re-fixed rate for the land involved in the project. "It is noteworthy that the Yogi government aims to make the Jewar Airport fully operational by mid-2024. Therefore, in coordination with industrial development committees and the Civil Aviation Department, the plans are progressing consistently," the Chief Minister's office said.

The difference in land valuation for the DND-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh Bypass Link Road, connecting the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Jewar Airport, has been determined at Rs 3100 per square meter. The state government has issued administrative and financial approval of Rs 48.62 crore based on this rate for the purpose. "The Director of the Civil Aviation Department will ensure that all necessary actions are carried out correctly. The released amount will be used according to regulations and needs. The Director of the Civil Aviation Department has been instructed to ensure that the project is carried out only after obtaining technical approval at a capable level. They will also be responsible for monitoring the quality of work, standards, and related factors," the CMO added. (ANI)

