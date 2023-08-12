J-K: Thousands participate in 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' Tiranga Rally in Pulwama

As the 77th Independence Day celebrations are around the corner, thousands of people on Saturday participated in the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' Tiranga Rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. A fervour of patriotism and nationalism was witnessed during the massive Tiranga Rally, which was carried out in Pulwama's Government Degree College (Women).

Scores of youth, school children, college students and staff from various offices, civil society members, public representatives and the general public participated zealously in the rally. Earlier on Friday, as a part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", J-K Police organised various events to observe "Meri Maati Mera Desh-Mitti Ko Naman Veroon Ka Vandan" a nationwide campaign at various police establishments across Kashmir.

The campaign witnessed a range of impactful activities and gained momentum on Day 3 with a series of events across the valley. In Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir police in collaboration with district administration organised a huge Tiranga Rally, which started from Police Lines Awantipora and culminated at IUST Awantipora. Students, the general public, and scores of youths from different areas of the district, officers/officials of police and civil department participated.

In Anantnag, police in memory of veers and brave hearts who laid down their lives for the nation have organised various programmes throughout the district, in which police, students and the general public participated. In Baramulla, police organised Tiranga Rally in all police establishments across the district in which SDPOs, SHOs, IC PPs and police personnel of the district participated, CRPF, BSF, SSB, HG and school children joined the rally. The main function was held at DPL Baramulla where Tiranga Rally was kickstarted and joined by SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagapure-IPS and culminated at Govt Boys Hr Secondary School Baramulla.

In Bandipora, police organised a series of events under the aegis of the "Meri Maati Mera Desh" campaign which include plantation drives, Panch Pran Pledge, Tiranga rallies and hoisting of National Flag ceremonies at various police establishments across the district. In Budgam, the police under the aegis of 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' organised various programmes throughout the district, in which police, students and the general public participated. Plantation drives were organised at Police Station Char-i-Sharief, PS Pakherpora & PS Khag. Unity rallies were organised in Magam and Narbal in which PRI members, citizens from diverse backgrounds and school children joined hands to celebrate the strength of unity.

'Panch Pran Pledge' ceremonies were also organised in various police units. Moreover, ceremonies were organised to honour brave Veers at Budgam, Soibug and Humhama who have sacrificed their lives to protect people. Diyas Lighting ceremonies were also organised at Chadoora and Mochua police stations. In Shopian, SSP Shopian Tanushree-IPS led a Tiranga March through the streets of town Shopian with an aim to promote unity, Patriotism and Community engagement. The Tiranga March was attended by all officers of the district including ASP Shopian, Dy SP Hqrs Shopian, DySP DAR DPL Shopian besides, more than two hundred school children and the general public also participated in the said Tiranaga March. (ANI)

