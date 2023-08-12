With rising crimes against women in Rajasthan, CM Gehlot has no right to blame others: Gajendra Shekhawat

Reacting to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's statement regarding the Central Government and the Prime Minister's speech in the Manipur violence case, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hit out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said that he had no right to comment as crimes against women were highest in the state. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that CM Gehlot must look at the statement of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah which came during the discussion on the no-confidence motion of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Shekhawat said, "Chief Minister Gehlot's nature is such that he blames others to hide his own flaws, but he should not forget that when he points one finger towards others, three fingers also gets raised towards him. The Central Government was always ready to discuss the Manipur violence case and the Union Home Minister explained in detail in the House about the incidents that have happened in Manipur since Independence till now. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Manipur but when the UPA government was at the centre and violence took place in Manipur, the Union Home Minister nor the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs visited the state nor issued any statement." Shekhawat said that Ashok Gehlot's old habit of blaming others and hiding his failures and failures is known to all. Shekhawat said, "A state which is in number one position in rape and corruption, the state which has the highest unemployment and the most expensive petrol and diesel rate, where there are maximum incidents of crimes against innocent children, the Chief Minister of the state has no right to blame others. The people of Rajasthan know his trickery and this time they will settle the scores."

On the statement of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that BJP was contesting state elections showing the face of Prime Minister Modi in Rajasthan, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the party which has the world's most popular leadership and the people of the country and the poor have faith in his face, his (CM Gehlot's) jealousy and fear is understandable. Shekhawat said, "Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is giving such a statement in fear. If the country has a leader like Rahul Gandhi and other like PM Modi then the people make a comparison and the media is also watching."

He further said, "There is no division in the BJP. Those who might have left the party, also decided to return back to BJP after evaluating their future. Every worker of the BJP works loyally for the idea and not for any person, so the question of division in the BJP does not arise. We work for an idea." Ever since Jana Sangh was formed, we have worked for one goal that we will take India to peak, he said.

"We work on a definite path to empower even the person standing last in the queue by bringing change in his life. We work under one flag, we work with a leader as his subordinate. We do not have differences and divisions anywhere and neither is there any possibility of this." Shekhawat said that there is a saying in Rajasthan, what is going on in your backyard is not visible but what is burning on the mountain is visible. "Rajasthan is burning, the daughters are being tortured here and she is not safe, the Chief Minister of that state does not have the right to comment by looking at others," he added. (ANI)

