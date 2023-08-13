Bihar: Nurse stabbed to death in Patna, probe underway

In a tragic incident, a nurse was stabbed to death in Bihar's Patna on Saturday, officials said. According to Patna Sadar ASP Kamya Mishra, the deceased has been identfied as Soni Kumar.

Detailing the incident, ASP Mishra said that the deceased was going to her hostel after completing her shift when the incident happened. The preliminary probe suggest that the deceased was stabbed due to personal enmity, however no arrest has been done so far and probe is underway.

"She was going to her hostel after completing her shift when she was stabbed. Prima facie the matter seems to be of personal enmity. No one has been arrested so far. Further probe underway," ASP Kamya Mishra said while talking to the media. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

