UP: Bareilly Court sentences life term to 5 accused in desi ghee adulteration case 

The court of Additional District Judge Arvind Kumar awarded life imprisonment to five accused for manufacturing adulterated desi ghee. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the five accused. It is considered to be the highest-ever punishment against adulteration in the country so far.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 07:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 07:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The case was registered in 2009 and its decision came after 14 years. Tejpal Singh Raghav, the public prosecutor, said, "The hearing was going on in the court for the past 14 years. During the trial of the case, eight witnesses were produced before the court."

The process of making adulterated desi ghee was operating inside a basement in the city. Four people from Bulandshahr and one from Bareilly were involved in this business of adulteration.

In the case, the police recovered about 26 kg of fake desi ghee, refined oil and Vanaspati ghee. TCA substance was said to be mixed with ghee and other products.

The case was registered in 2009 and its decision came after 14 years. Tejpal Singh Raghav, the public prosecutor, said, "The hearing was going on in the court for the past 14 years. During the trial of the case, eight witnesses were produced before the court."

The process of making adulterated desi ghee was operating inside a basement in the city. Four people from Bulandshahr and one from Bareilly were involved in this business of adulteration.

In the case, the police recovered about 26 kg of fake desi ghee, refined oil and Vanaspati ghee. TCA substance was said to be mixed with ghee and other products.

During the hearing, public prosecutor Tejpal Singh Raghav told that that the court of Additional District Judge, Arvind Kumar has sentenced 5 accused to life imprisonment, while two people have been acquitted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

