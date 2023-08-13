Gujarat: Union Minister Amit Shah inspects Harami Nala Creek in Kachchh

Left Menu

"Inspected the Harami Nala Creek in Kutch, Gujarat, and also the BSF BOPs there. It is one of the most inhospitable areas along the Indo-Pak border. The name Harami Nala is derived from its deceptive nature and also from its notoriety of being exploited by infiltrators in the past," Shah said in his tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inpsected the Harami Nala Creek in Kachchh, Gujarat, and also the Border Security Force (BSF) border observation post (BOPs). The Union Minister said that the name Harami Nala is derived from its deceptive nature and briefed about the security apparatus fortified by BSF.

"Inspected the Harami Nala Creek in Kutch, Gujarat, and also the BSF BOPs there. It is one of the most inhospitable areas along the Indo-Pak border. The name Harami Nala is derived from its deceptive nature and also from its notoriety of being exploited by infiltrators in the past," Shah said in his tweet. "Now, the BSF has fortified its security apparatus, making it an impenetrable security bulwark that ensures 24x7 border protection," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Shah inaugurated the key infrastructure projects along the Indo-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kachchh, said an official statement. According to an official release by BSF Gujarat, "In a significant step towards enhancing border security and infrastructure, Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for a Mooring Place at Koteshwar for the Border Security Force (BSF) in Kutch and also inaugurated the newly constructed Chidiyamod-Biarbet Link Road and OP Tower in the district's Harami Nala area."

Speaking at the event, the Home Minister emphasized the government's dedication to ensuring the safety and security of our nation's borders. He further said Mooring Place at Koteshwar will help in the upkeep and maintenance of BSF Floating BOPs and water vessels and enable the availability of these assets for round-the-clock surveillance and operations in the inaccessible creeks, said the official release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

