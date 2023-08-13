Left Menu

Nursing Officer Javed Mohammad thanks PM Modi for inviting nurses on Independence Day, says "such moments motivate us"

"It is a proud moment for all the nursing officers...I want to thank PM Modi, that he has given attention to nursing...Around 50 nursing officers from all over India have been invited. Such moments will motivate the nurses," he said.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 07:57 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 07:57 IST
Nursing Officer Javed Mohammad thanks PM Modi for inviting nurses on Independence Day, says "such moments motivate us"
Nursing Officer Javed Mohammad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nursing Officer Javed Mohammad on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting fifty nurses as a special guest on Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort and said that such moments will motivate the nurses. "It is a proud moment for all the nursing officers...I want to thank PM Modi, that he has given attention to nursing...Around 50 nursing officers from all over India have been invited. Such moments will motivate the nurses," he said.

Fifty nurses, along with their families, are among around 1,800 persons who have been invited to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation from ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day. Among them, three nurses would be from the state of Haryana, a press release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

Speaking to the media in Faridabad, Haryana, Savita Rani who works as Nursing Officer in the Blood Bank of Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, Faridabad, appreciated the initiative saying that she, her family and the hospital staff are feeling happy and honored for her to be a part of this grand occasion. Previously, Savita Rani was felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu on Nursing Day for her outstanding work during the COVID 19 crisis, the press release mentioned.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort on August 15, 2023, special guests from different walks of life, ranging from Sarpanches of Vibrant Villages, teachers, nurses, farmers, and fishermen, have been invited to participate in the celebarations, the release added. The initiative to invite the people from all walks of life, across India, and be a part of the celebrations has been taken by the Government in line with its vision of 'Jan Bhagidari', the release stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023