Nursing Officer Javed Mohammad thanks PM Modi for inviting nurses on Independence Day, says "such moments motivate us"

Nursing Officer Javed Mohammad on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting fifty nurses as a special guest on Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort and said that such moments will motivate the nurses. "It is a proud moment for all the nursing officers...I want to thank PM Modi, that he has given attention to nursing...Around 50 nursing officers from all over India have been invited. Such moments will motivate the nurses," he said.

Fifty nurses, along with their families, are among around 1,800 persons who have been invited to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation from ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day. Among them, three nurses would be from the state of Haryana, a press release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

Speaking to the media in Faridabad, Haryana, Savita Rani who works as Nursing Officer in the Blood Bank of Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, Faridabad, appreciated the initiative saying that she, her family and the hospital staff are feeling happy and honored for her to be a part of this grand occasion. Previously, Savita Rani was felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu on Nursing Day for her outstanding work during the COVID 19 crisis, the press release mentioned.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort on August 15, 2023, special guests from different walks of life, ranging from Sarpanches of Vibrant Villages, teachers, nurses, farmers, and fishermen, have been invited to participate in the celebarations, the release added. The initiative to invite the people from all walks of life, across India, and be a part of the celebrations has been taken by the Government in line with its vision of 'Jan Bhagidari', the release stated. (ANI)

