TN: 1 more arrested in Tirunelveli for attacking Dalit boy, sister with sickles

Tamil Nadu Police has arrested one person in connection to an incident in which a 17-year-old boy from the Scheduled Class community and his sister were allegedly attacked by his schoolmates in Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district. According to the police, seven people have been arrested so far in the case.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condemned the incident and said that this shows how deeply caste poison has permeated even among young students. "The incident in Nanguneri is shocking. This shows how deeply caste poison has permeated even among young students," Stalin posted on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

The chief minister said that the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh has announced he will bear the medical and educational expenses of the students who were attacked. "Those involved in the crime have been arrested. The law will do its duty properly," Stalin posted.

"It is intolerable to continue with such hate and difference without recognizing our fellow man as our equal," he said. The chief minister also urged the teaching community to inculcate social harmony and values among students and said that no success can be achieved by those who have a hateful mind.

"No success can be achieved by those who have a hateful mind. We are all one-mother people by spoken language! Younger society should realize that there should be no hatred and prejudice among us," Stalin said. Tamil Nadu Police on Friday apprehended six minor boys in the incident where a 17-year-old boy studying in class 12 in Valliyoor and his 14-year-old younger sister was allegedly attacked by with sickles by a group of class 12 boys from the same school.

The police officials said that the victim's sister was also injured in the attack. Those apprehended include three boys studying in classes 11 and Class 12 at the victim's school in Valliyoor, while the other three are their friends. The victim boy had previously complained to his school management against three of the boys alleging harassment.

The police's handling of the crime, meanwhile, sparked outrage among the victims' relatives and local community members. They blocked the road, during which a 60-year-old relative fainted and subsequently died of cardiac arrest, further escalating tensions. Police have registered a case under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and section of attempted murder. (ANI)

