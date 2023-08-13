Left Menu

Delhi: Vehicular movement suspended near Red Fort ahead of Independence Day

Vehicular movement has been suspended on Sunday near Red Fort in the national capital ahead of Independence Day. 

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 10:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 10:33 IST
Vehicular movement suspended in Delhi ahead of Independence Day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Vehicular movement has been suspended on Sunday near Red Fort in the national capital ahead of Independence Day. With only two days left for Independence Day, preparations for the occasion have been intensified as full dress rehearsals of different armed forces are underway at Red Fort here in the national capital.

India will be celebrating its 76 years of Independence on Tuesday, and the Prime Minister is scheduled to address the nation on the occasion from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort. Moreover, in preparation for the Tiranga MP run, Ajit Kumar Singla Joint CP, Transport said, "We were invited by the madam (Meenakshi Lekhi) and our team of Sri Fort is here. Poeple are very excited and they are ready for the run. The places where there are run police forces have been deployed by both local and traffic police. We are trying that ensure full security for all runners."

Earlier, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi flagged off the 'Tiranga Rally' in the national capital stating that Independence Day is around the corner and people are full of energy and enthusiasm about the celebration. "Independence Day is around the corner and people are full of energy and enthusiastic about the celebration and as the PM has said that 'Amrit Kaal' is starting and during this period we have to take the nation to the heights of success. This will only happen when we all will work together in this direction full of energy," Minister of State for External Affairs, Lekhi told ANI.

A fervour of patriotism and nationalism was witnessed during the massive Tiranga Rally. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, recently announced the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign during his Mann Ki Baat broadcast.

The campaign aims to honour the brave freedom fighters and bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the country. Meanwhile, around 1,800 special guests from all over India will be attending the Independence Day Flag hoisting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

