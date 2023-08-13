Left Menu

PM Modi urges citizens to join 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday changed his profile picture on his social media handles to ‘Tiranga’ (Indian flag) ahead of Independence Day celebrations in the country.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 10:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 10:51 IST
PM Modi urges citizens to join 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday changed his profile picture on his social media handles to 'Tiranga' (Indian flag) ahead of Independence Day celebrations in the country. Moreover, PM Modi also urged the citizens to change the Display Picture (DP) of their social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort.

"In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us, PM Modi tweeted. Earlier on Friday, PM Modi urged the people of India to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement from August 13 to 15 this year.

PM Modi said that the Indian flag symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity and urged the people to upload their photographs with the Tiranga on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website. PM Modi tweeted, "The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress."

"I urge you all to take part in the Har Ghar Tiranga movement between 13th to 15th August. Upload your photos with the Tiranga here... https://harghartiranga.com," he added in his tweet. Meanwhile, around 1,800 special guests from all over India will be attending the Independence Day Flag hoisting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, Delhi police have stepped up checks, and security measures across the National Capital, police officials said on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

