Left Menu

Minor girl raped by govt employee in Rajasthan's Karauli, case registered

The accused is posted as a senior assistant to an executive engineer in the PHE department, and has been suspended from his post with immediate effect after the incident came to light, officials said

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 11:06 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 11:06 IST
Minor girl raped by govt employee in Rajasthan's Karauli, case registered
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a public health engineering (PHE) department employee in Todabhim town in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Saturday, the police said. According to officials, the accused government employee has been identified as Sunil Kumar Jangid, and a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of IPC has been registered against him.

The accused is posted as a senior assistant to an executive engineer in the department and has been suspended from his post with immediate effect after the incident came to light, they said. "We are further looking into the case," police added.

Sunil, the accused has been suspended from the post with immediate effect, and disciplinary action has also been proposed against him in connection to the incident, according to a departmental order. Kirodi Lal Meena, who was an executive engineer in PHED is also accused of protecting the accused and tampering with the evidence and misleading the investigation into the case, the department officials said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023