Amit Shah flags off 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday flagged off the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. 

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 11:10 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 11:10 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat. (PhotoANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday flagged off the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. During the program, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present.

A fervour of patriotism and nationalism was witnessed during the massive Tiranga Rally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the people of India to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement from August 13 to 15 this year.

PM Modi said that the Indian flag symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity and urged the people to upload their photographs with the Tiranga on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website. PM Modi tweeted, "The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress."

Meanwhile, around 1,800 special guests from all over India will be attending the Independence Day Flag hoisting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort. India will be celebrating its 76 years of Independence on August 15 and will be onto its 77th year of Independence. (ANI)

