Birds at high risk of sustaining injuries due to Chinese 'manjha' strings  

During the Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, kite flying is a beloved tradition. Although it may seem harmless and fun, this practise can be harmful, especially for birds. The main problem is not flying kites but rather using Chinese metal-coated manjha (strings), which puts both kite flyers and birds at risk. A doctor at a bird hospital in Delhi's Chandini Chowk area reports an increase in cases of birds being injured by manjha around this time.

"I have been rendering my services to this bird hospital for the past four years. We have to treat all kinds of birds, from injured ones to those suffering from diseases. Right now, cases of birds being injured by Manjha are coming in. At times, the bones of the birds are also broken because of the manjha. Since August 15 is approaching, such cases will increase further," said Haravtar Singh, a doctor at the bird hospital in Delhi. Chinese manjha, according to kite vendor Anil Kumar Jaiswal, is hazardous to people and the environment, and instead, he suggests using cotton thread for kites.

"Chinese manjha is harmful to the environment, and it poses a threat to humans as well. This is the reason we don't wish to sell it. Association has asked us not to use it. The cotton thread should be used," he said. In response to this issue, earlier this month, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai appealed to the people not to use Chinese Manjha and warned that punitive action would be taken against anyone found using or selling it.

Moreover, the Delhi Government has issued instructions to all concerned departments to ban the use of Chinese Manjha. The Minister shared that an advisory has been issued to all the concerned departments on behalf of the Department of Environment regarding the ban on the use of Chinese manjha. Regarding the use of Chinese Manjha, there has been a complete ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of all types of Chinese Manjha in Delhi, according to a release.

Giving more information about this, Minister Gopal Rai said, "Kite flying becomes more popular among Delhi residents around August 15. But amid this kite-flying pastime, news of accidents caused by Chinese Manjha is also reported every year. Since January 10, 2017, the use and sale of Chinese Manjha have been prohibited in the capital city of Delhi. Despite this, some kite flyers utilise it every year on August 15, and as a result, a lot of animals and birds get trapped in the manjha." "Moreover, it poses a danger to those crossing roadways. This Chinese Manjha is made of chemicals rather than cotton fabric. It is extremely harmful to both our environment as well as to animals, birds and humans. Due to this, instructions have been issued by the Department of Environment to all the concerned departments. These departments include Delhi Police, Revenue, MCD, Transport Department, DMRC, Eco-Club School and College," the minister added.

Along with this, instructions have also been issued to all the concerned departments for strict implementation of the ban. Gopal Rai also remarked that Chinese manjha could kill humans, animals, and birds, and its use was illegal.

"Five years in prison and a fine of up to one lakh rupees are the possible penalties for this. It is important to note that although our government outlawed the usage and sale of Chinese Manjha in the nation's capital of Delhi starting in 2017, reports of its continued use are still regularly reported. That's why people are appealed not to use it, and if anyone is found using or selling it, then give its information to the concerned departments, So that the strictest punitive action can be taken against such people, adding all the sections," he said. On July 29, A crime branch team busted a racket of online sales of banned Chinese Manjha, arrested three accused, and seized 201 rolls of Manjha. The arrested accused were identified as Ali Hasan, Harsh Vardhan Khatri, and Ritik Kumar Chaurasia. As per the police, information was received about the illegal sale and purchase of Nylon-based banned Chinese Manjha in the area of Madanpur, Khadar, in Delhi.

The action was taken given recent unfortunate incidents wherein people, animals, and birds lost their lives due to the use of banned 'Chinese Manjha. The Crime Branch was tasked with keeping a close watch on the sale and dealers of deadly 'Chinese Manjha' in Delhi, NC. (ANI)

