Preparations in full swing at schools across J-K for Independence Day

A short cultural program was organized by students under the banner of Anjuman Bazm-e-Anshar on the theme of national unity and unity in plurality. 

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 11:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 11:50 IST
Preparations in full swing at schools across J-K for Independence Day
Preparations at schools across Jammu and Kashmir for I-Day. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Independence Day celebration, preparations at different schools and educational institutions are in full swing in Jammu and Kashmir. Special arrangements are also being made at madrasas to mark the occasion. In this regard, seminars, debates, quizzes, speeches, and writing competitions are being organized at many madrasas under the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav".

A short cultural program was organized by students under the banner of Anjuman Bazm-e-Anshar on the theme of national unity and unity in plurality recently. The famous educational institution Hazrat Allama Anwar Shah Kashmiri International Academy of the border district of Poonch organized the program.

A program was organized in which the students paid tribute to Mujahideen Azadi by remembering the freedom fighters and paying tribute to them with special national and national songs and anthems. Moreover, two teachers of Haqiya, Madam Tabsum Qureshi and Madam Manza Bano were given the responsibility to organize the program. They also gave opening remarks on the importance of law in Hindi and English in a very unique style, while recitations, naats, and speeches and ten students performed on this occasion.

The program was presided over by SSP Poonch Vinay Kumar while Additional District Development Commissioner Poonch High Sandesh Sharma was the chief guest – on this occasion. Meanwhile, selected personalities from different religions and from the administration, including DS Bhisht, Commander CRPF 38,  Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary DSP Operations, Alhaj Jahangir Hussain Mir Former Deputy Chairman Legislative Council Jammu and Kashmir, Educationist Deshant Puri, Narendra Singh Pradhan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Narendra Mohan Suri DPO Poonch, Advocate Muhammad Zaman Chairman Human Rights Commission, Sanjay  Reena, former President Bar Association, Poonch, Taj Hussain Mir, Senior Social Worker, Sardar Surjan Singh, Maulana Muhammad Farid Malik and the parents and patrons of the students gave their feedback and appreciated the skills of the participants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

