Telangana CM KCR calls for rescheduling Group 2 exams

Taking up the appeals made by Group 2 exam aspirants, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday directed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to consult the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and reschedule the Group 2 examination. The Chief Minister has also advised the Chief Secretary to ensure proper staggering of the recruitment notifications in the future.

Announcing about CM's direction, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in a tweet said, "Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao Garu has directed the Chief Secretary to consult with TSPSC and reschedule the Group-2 exam to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the lakhs of aspirants." "He has also advised the Chief Secretary to ensure proper staggering of the recruitment notifications in future as well so every aspirant gets adequate time to prepare for all eligible exams," he added.

This exam, which was initially scheduled to take place later this month is likely to take place now in November. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)