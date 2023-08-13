Left Menu

Rajasthan: Beheaded body of woman found in bushes in Jodhpur

An unidentified beheaded body was found in the bushes on the New Powerhouse road in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.

Upon reaching the spot, police saw a beheaded body of a woman. The forensic team and dog Scott team were called on the spot and identification of the deceased is underway.

Gaurav Yadav, DCP has said that "The situation will be clear after identification of the body, teams are doing their job. At present, we are also expressing apprehension that this accident can happen from any train. We are investigating the case from both the angle-murder and accident." Further information is awaited.

Earlier, on Friday, a body of a minor girl who was studying in class 12 was found inside a well near her home in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. According to officials, a teacher at the school where the girl was studying was arrested on suspicion following a complaint by the victim's family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

