Goa man booked for insulting, abusing woman police officer

Mapusa Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jivba Dalvi said, “The accused had recorded a video wherein he can be seen abusing and insulting the modesty of a lady police officer. Which was then widely circulated on social media.” 

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 13:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 13:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A man from Goa has been booked by the Colvale Police on Saturday for allegedly insulting and abusing a woman police officer and circulating a video of it on social media, officials said. The accused has been identified as Lyndon Sequira, a resident of Sirsaim village in Bardez sub-district of Goa.

The police have registered an FIR under sections 354-A, 500, 504, and 509 of IPC in connection to the incident.

Further investigation is in progress, SDPO Dalvi added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

