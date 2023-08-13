Rajyavardhan Rathore blames Congress' policies for conflicts in the Northeast

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Sunday alleged that the root cause of the ethnic conflicts in the Northeast is the Congress' policies when they governed the country. "The root cause of the racial violence in the Northeast is Congress' policies. The Congress itself knows this. Congress is the reason for the terrorism that has been going on inside Kashmir for so many years. Congress has done the work of dividing this country by caste, sects and languages. Congress has put the country in the pit by keeping one family at the top," the BJP MP said in Jaipur.

He also alleged that Congress had entered into an "agreement with the Communist Party of China", endangering the national interest of India. "They (Congress) have entered into an agreement with the Communist Party of China behind the country's back. The true face of the Congress has come to the fore. During the 10-year rule of Congress and UPA, big scams took place, whereas, during the 9-year tenure of the Modi government at the centre, India's tricolour was hoisted all over the world," Rathore said.

Reacting to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's statement that there could be a revolt against Prime Minister Narendra Modi within the BJP, Rathore said that the disunity is not in BJP but in Congress. "I was hearing that ministers in Gehlot cabinet were failing each other. The people of Rajasthan will keep looking at them and there is no doubt that the people of Rajasthan will give BJP an opportunity to serve the state and a double-engine government will be formed in Rajasthan as well," he said.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, on Saturday, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that there could be a revolt against him in his own party. Ashok Gehlot was attending a Youth resolution programme in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Targeting the Prime Minister, CM Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the former is "only losing respect in his own party".

"Congress is in everyone's heart, you can not eliminate Congress from the country. PM Narendra Modi is losing respect in the party, there could be a revolt against him," Gehlot had said. (ANI)

