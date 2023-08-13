Himachal: Flood-like situation in Balh Valley after heavy rains 

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 15:34 IST
Flood-like situation in the Balh Valley after heavy rains (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Due to heavy rain, a flood-like situation continued to prevail in The Balh Valley of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Many tourists are stranded due to the situation, said officials. According to Officials, the Pairi Pasta rivulet in the region is in spate, inundating fields and houses in the valley. And also the water level of the Suketi Khadd Rivulet is alarmingly high.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted widespread light to moderate rains in many districts of the state including Shimla district from August 12-14. Amid incessant rainfall, repeated instances of landslides and rockslides have been witnessed in several districts of the hill state, said the officials on Saturday.

The Himachal Pradesh police have issued an advisory to citizens asking them to avoid unessential travel and travel at night in areas where roads are not proper as the landslides and rockslides are not visible. "Due to incessant rains in the state, there are reports of rockslides and landslides. Avoid unessential travel. Also, avoid travelling at night in areas where roads are not proper as the landslides and rockslides are not visible. Stay smart- Stay safe," tweeted Himachal Police.

Himachal Pradesh continues to witness the monsoon fury, triggering landslides and flash floods. In that series, a fresh landslide was reported from Bilaspur district on Saturday. The combined death toll from rains, floods, and landslides in the state has reached 223 since the onset of the monsoon on June 24. "So far, 223 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh and 295 have been injured. As many as 800 houses have also been damaged completely, while another 7500 houses have been partially damaged," Himachal Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Saturday. (ANI)

