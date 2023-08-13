Left Menu

Eight arrested with four leopard skins in J-K’s Srinagar

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized four leopard skins and apprehended eight people from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir involved in the illegal wildlife trade, said DRI officials on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 15:38 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 15:38 IST
Eight arrested with four leopard skins in J-K’s Srinagar
Leopard skin recovered during DRI raid. (Photo/DRI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized four leopard skins and apprehended eight people from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir involved in the illegal wildlife trade, said DRI officials on Sunday. According to the DRI officials, an operation was launched following specific input of illegal wildlife trade by a few gang members in Srinagar. Initial investigation suggested that the leopards were poached from Ladakh, Doda and Uri.

Teams of DRI from Mumbai Zonal Unit (Goa Regional Unit) reached Srinagar and the officers posed as prospective buyers of the leopard skin and a detailed plan was made to track the accused persons. After several rounds of negotiations, the sellers first brought the skin of a leopard to a pre-designated place in Srinagar near Dalgate. Officers on surveillance intercepted a person who was carrying a leopard skin near the designated place. On the basis of his information, another accomplice was also intercepted at a public place in Srinagar, mentioned the official statement from the DRI.

After securing the first catch, the rounds of intense negotiations were continued with another gang of sellers. After overnight negotiations, the sellers finally agreed to bring 3 leopard skins to a pre-designated location. Three people carrying the contraband (3 leopard skins) were intercepted. The leads generated by information gathered from them indicated that 3 more persons connected to the transaction were waiting nearby at a public place. 2 teams of officers were immediately dispatched and they intercepted 3 persons at the public place, read the official statement from DRI.

Thus, a total of 8 persons involved in this illegal trading of wildlife, including one serving police constable, was intercepted and a total of 4 skins of Leopard (Panthera pardus) were recovered. The subject 4 leopard skins were seized under the provision of section 50(1)(c) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 as amended.

The seized contraband and the 8 persons who committed the offence under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 were handed over to the officials of Department of Wild Life Protection, Jammu and Kashmir after initial seizure proceedings under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, said the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023